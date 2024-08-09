Tides Even Series Against Bulls

NORFOLK, V.A. --- The Norfolk Tides (18-19, 54-58) defeated the Durham Bulls (16-21, 52-60), 4-3, on Friday night at Harbor Park. Both the Bulls and Tides traded blows throughout the game, but Norfolk eventually pulled ahead in the bottom of the eighth on a go-ahead RBI single from Niko Goodrum to lift them over Durham.

After a scoreless first inning, Durham took an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the second. Following a leadoff single from Jake Mangum, Logan Driscoll drove him in on an RBI double off the center field wall. The Tides quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game at 1-1 when Nick Maton launched a solo home run, his 13th of the season, into the right field bullpen.

The Bulls retook the lead in the top of the fifth after two singles and an error loaded the bases. Ronny Simon's ground ball brought home Rob Brantly to make it 2-1 Durham, but Norfolk once again responded in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

Following a walk by Livan Soto and a single from Hudson Haskin to lead off the inning, Durham's error brought home both runners to give Norfolk a 3-2 advantage and their first lead of the night.

Norfolk and Durham continued to trade blows in the sixth inning. After a walk issued to Bob Seymour, Roby Brantly collected his first triple of the season to bring home Seymour and tie the game at 3-3.

On the mound, Justin Armbruester worked his fifth quality start of the season. He allowed just one earned run over six innings while striking out seven batters and reaching 100 strikeouts on the season. Norfolk starters have now collected quality starts in back-to-back games for just the second time this season and the first time since July 11 - 12.

Norfolk quickly got two men on in the bottom of the eighth inning on singles from Terrin Vavra and Daniel Johnson. Then, Niko Goodrum roped an RBI single into right field that scored Vavra to give Norfolk a 4-3 lead. Nick Vespi came on in the the top of the ninth to try to close out the game and notch his first save of the year for the Tides.

The Tides will face the Bulls in the fifth game of their six-game series tomorrow night. LHP Cade Povich (6-1, 3.31) will start for Norfolk, while Durham will throw LHP Ian Seymour (0-1, 2.40).

POSTGAME NOTES

Maton Mashes: Nick Maton went 1-for-3 in the win with a solo home run and a walk...it marked his 13th home run of the season and just his second of the year against a left handed pitcher...since July 12 at Memphis, Maton is batting .269 (17-for-63) with 13 runs, three doubles, six home runs, 14 RBI and nine walks while reaching base safely in 16 of those 19 games.

Quality Arm-bruester: Tides starter Justin Armbruester finished tonight's game with his fifth quality start of the season...he went six innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters...Armbruester is now tied with Cade Povich for the second-most quality starts on the team, one behind Chayce McDermott for the team lead...over his last six outings (since July 4 at Durham), Armbruester has posted a 4.32 ERA (12 ER, 25.0 IP) with 28 strikeouts to 14 walks after starting the season posting an 8.36 ERA in his first 16 appearances.

