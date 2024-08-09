SWB Game Notes - August 9

August 9, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-16, 61-47) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-13, 54-52)

Game 109 | Road Game 53 | Coca-Cola Park | Friday, August 9, 2024 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

LHP Tom Pannone (5-9, 4.20) vs RHP Mick Abel (3-8, 6.66)

CALEB CAN - Caleb Durbin impressed in his first game back with the RailRIders with a pair of hits and three runs batted in. He now has a 26-game consecutive game on-base streak that tracks back to April 24. In 48 games, Durbin is hitting .304 with 55 hits including 18 doubles. He also walked more (30) than he struck out (22). The 24-year-old drove in 39 runs and stole 21 bases. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 and began his return on July 23.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in August, hitting .374 in five contests. He has hit a home run in three of them while driving in six runs. On the season, Trammell is batting .245 with 16 doubles and 11 homers in 67 games.

PANNONE ZONE - Newcomer Tom Pannone has now made three starts with the RailRiders for a 3.14 ERA in 14.1 innings of work. Including his time with Iowa, the lefty is 5-9 with a 4.20 ERA in 105 frames. He ranks first in the International League with 22 starts.

HI JAHMAI!- After going 0-for-4 in his RailRiders debut, Jahmai reached base all four times in the opener against Lehigh Valley with two doubles and a pair of walks. After making the Opening Day roster with NYY, Jones spent the entire season in the big leagues until he was designated for assignment on July 29. He was a well-liked bench player for the Yankees, appearing in just 33 games for .238 average. Jones smacked his first Major League home run while appearing in four different defensive positions. After being drafted in the 2nd Round of 2015 by LAA he has spent parts of four seasons in the bigs between LAA, BAL, MIL, and now NYY. He was claimed off of waivers from the Brewers back in February.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 10 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers including Scott Effross and Nick Burdi who recently finished up their rehab assignments. Strong bullpen options include Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio. Recent rookies include Will Warren, Yoendrys Gómez, and Josh Maciejewski. The team also features three position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #14 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza also remains on the big league 40-man.

WELCOME CAM EDEN- The Toronto Blue Jays traded 26-year-old Cameron Eden to New York for cash last night. Eden was a 6th Round pick in 2019 out of the University of California. He leaves Triple-A Buffalo with 79 career stolen bases, third most in the Bisons Modern Era and his 53 last year are 10 more than Roemon Fields' 43 single-season steals in any single season. This season he is hitting .198 in 91 games. Eden made his Major League debut on September 21, 2023 and played five games in the bigs recording one hit.

INCLEMENT WEATHER- As of 4:00pm, many teams on the east coast have already postponed their games. This includes Hudson Valley, Somerset, and New York.

