Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays

VENUE: North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, S.C.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 18 at 7:05 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (19-15-3-0) take on the South Carolina Stingrays (20-16-2-0) to open up another three-game set against a South Division opponent. Orlando has four total games remaining on the schedule against South Carolina, all of which will be played at the North Charleston Coliseum, where the Solar Bears are 1-0-0-0 this season.

SOLAR BEARS POWER PLAY HEATING UP: Over Orlando's last four games, the team's power play has gone 6-for-18 (33.33%), including a 3-for-5 outing against the Stingrays on Jan. 6 in a 4-1 win. The Solar Bears have gone 7-for-31 (22.58) against South Carolina with the man advantage through seven games this season.

EXPECT A TIGHT GAME: Four of the seven meetings this season between Orlando and South Carolina have been decided by one goal. Both the Solar Bears and Stingrays have had 19 of their games determined by one goal.

FOGET LOOKING TO BUILD ON STREAK: Forward Mathieu Foget enters tonight's game with a seven-game point streak (3g-5a), and has four points (2g-2a) in four games against the Stingrays. Since Dec. 1, the rookie's offensive production has been at a point-per-game pace, and he has led the team in that span with 19 points (7g-12a) in 19 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears square off against the South Carolina Stingrays again on Saturday, Jan. 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday. Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for the game.

