Mariners Acquire Defenseman Jutzi from Greenville

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners bolstered their blue line on Friday, acquiring defenseman Jon Jutzi from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations. Jutzi is in his third season as a pro and joins his fourth ECHL organization.

A 27-year-old from Tavistock, Ontario (Southwest of Toronto), Jutzi played two seasons in the BCHL for the Powell River Kings before attending Minnesota State-Mankato from 2012-2016. For the Mavericks he played 144 career NCAA games, with nine goals and 35 assists. Most of his point production came as an upperclassmen from 2014-16, when he had a combined eight goals and 21 assists. He was named to the WCHA All-Academic team his Senior season in addition to being an Alternate Captain for the Mavs.

On March 30th, 2016, Jutzi signed with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and finished out the 2015-16 appearing in six games. The following season he signed with the Toronto Marlies and was assigned to the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears where he played in 45 games, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists. He spent last season in Kalamazoo (50 games, 2 goals, 7 assists) before signing in September of 2018 with the Swamp Rabbits. In 23 games with Greenville this season, Jutzi has one goal and one assist. He is expected to join the Mariners after next week's All-Star break.

