Thunder Power Play Rolls at Home

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Wheeling Nailers had a difficult night on Friday, as they suffered a second consecutive defeat against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena. After an opening goal by Troy Josephs, the Thunder rattled off six straight markers, including four on the power play, as they were victorious, 6-2. Zac Lynch factored in with assists on both goals, giving him 17 power play points on the season.

The Nailers struck first on the man advantage, before Adirondack answered back with a pair of goals to take a lead into the first intermission. Wheeling's goal was created by Zac Lynch, who drove a shot on goal from the middle of the blueline. Alex Rauter snatched up the rebound, and fed Troy Josephs for an open shot on the left side. The Thunder drew even on a redirection, as James Henry got a piece of Desmond Bergin's wrister from the left point. Adirondack then went ahead, thanks to quick work by its power play. Peter MacArthur swept a shot in from the right point that was touched in on the left side of the crease by Matt Salhany.

The second period was a difficult one for the Nailers, as the Thunder cashed in on an extended power play. The first goal of the stanza came at even strength, as Salhany sped down the right side, before feeding Cullen Bradshaw, who blazed down the slot. Adirondack then dented the twine three times on the man advantage. John Edwardh roofed a shot from the left circle, and he was followed twice in a span of 47 seconds by Brian Ward.

Yushiroh Hirano tipped in a point shot by Dan Fick on a Wheeling power play with 7:17 left for the only third period goal, as the Thunder won the match, 6-2.

Alex Sakellaropoulos got the win for Adirondack, making 23 saves on 25 shots. John Muse gave up six goals on 20 shots in the loss, before giving way to Jordan Ruby, who stopped all nine shots he faced in relief.

The Nailers will conclude their three-game road trip in Reading on Saturday at 7:00. Wheeling will then play six straight home games, starting with Faith & Family Night on January 25th against Brampton at 7:05. Other highlight promotions during the homestand include Spouse Day on January 26th, Family Funday on January 27th, and Pups & Pucks on February 2nd. The next big promotional night is Country Roads, featuring a Mason Jar Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on February 16th. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

