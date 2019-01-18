Gladiators Blank Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators scored twice in the second period and once more in the third, and goaltender Sean Bonar slammed the door shut in the Greenville Swamp Rabbits' collective face, as the Glads shut out the Swamp Rabbits 3-0 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Bonar made 15 key saves in the first period to quiet the tide, and was perfect the rest of the way in his fifth career shutout. He also helped shut down two Greenville power play opportunities on the night.

Atlanta outshot Greenville 8-6 in the second period, but controlled the flow of play throughout. 7:39 in, a turnover proved costly. Luke Stork pounced on the giveaway and centered a pass in front for Matt Lane who connected for his first goal since his reassignment from the AHL.

Stork responded on a point shot from Zach Malatesta and buried the rebound past Chris Nell at 13:23 to extend the lead to 2-0. Lane picked up the secondary assist.

Brett McKenzie put the game out of reach with his ninth of the season, unassisted, with a wrist shot from the left circle past the halfway point of the third period.

The Swamp Rabbits were shut out for the fifth time this season.

The Swamp Rabbits will look to put an end to the losing streak on Saturday, January 19 against the Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

