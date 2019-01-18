Cyclones Score in Each Period, Top K-Wings 4-1

Kalamazoo, MI. - Kyle Blaney got on the board in the middle frame, but it wasn't enough as the K-Wings fall 4-1 to the Cyclones on Friday night.

Reid Gardiner and Tanner Sorenson saw their career-long point streaks snapped in the loss.

Cincinnati was the only team to get on the board in the opening frame taking a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Justin Vaive sent a pass into the high slot connecting with Mike Marnell who wristed a shot low to the blocker side past Keegan Asmundson.

The lead doubled in the second period as the scoring line was reversed for the Cyclones. Marnell sent a cross-ice pass to Vaive who wristed a shot to the back of the net, giving Cincinnati a 2-0 lead. Midway through the period the K-Wings got on the board. Kyle Thomas centered a pass for Kyle Blaney, who was cutting across the slot, and tapped the puck past the goaltender, cutting the lead to 2-1.

In the third period Cincinnati pushed the lead back to two goals before adding an empty netter to round out the night 4-1. Kalamazoo saw their three-game point streak come to an end.

Keegan Asmundson, making his eighth appearance of the season, stopped 19 of 22 shots in the defeat while Jonas Johansson stopped 31 of 32 in the victory.

The K-Wings return to action on Saturday night hosting the Toledo Walleye for 45th Anniversary night, highlighted by the K-Wings alumni game, and the jersey retirement of Georges Gagnon's number 1.

