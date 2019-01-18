Mavericks Held Scoreless in Wichita, 4-0

WICHITA, Kans. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Wichita Thunder met for the tenth time this season Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena in downtown Wichita, Kansas. Mark MacMillan notched three assists for Wichita in a 4-0 win for the Thunder. The Mavericks were shutout by Wichita goaltender, Dylan Wells, who stopped all 26 shots by Kansas City.

The Thunder jumped out to a quick lead on the Mavericks, scoring two goals in the game's first three minutes. Stefan Fournier beat Kansas City goaltender Nick Schneider in front of the net for the game's first goal. Keoni Teixiera and MacMillan assisted on the goal. Steven Iacobellis doubled the Thunder's lead less than two minutes later with a goal assisted by Gabriel Verpaelst and Jeremy Beaudry. Wichita outshot the Mavericks in the first period, 13-7.

The Thunder pushed their lead to 3-0 early in the second on a goal from Jesse Gabrielle assisted by MacMillan and Jeremy Beaudry. Schneider kept the game close with several key saves in the second frame, stopping 11 of 12 shots by Wichita. The Mavericks scoreless streak extended to 100 minutes after being shutout by Cincinnati in Independence last Saturday. Wichita forward Ryan Van Stralen was given a five-minute major and match penalty for charging late in the second period.

The Mavericks couldn't capitalize on the five-minute power play, while Teixiera netted a shorthanded goal for the Thunder during the Mavericks extended advantage, making it 4-0. MacMillan got his third assist of the game on the goal.

The Mavericks are now scoreless in their last 120 minutes of game time, with their last goal coming from Mike Panowyk in overtime against Cincinnati on January 11.

Kansas City now hosts Wichita on Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff for the game is 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks then welcome the Utah Grizzlies to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26. This weekend, the Mavericks will be saluting our armed forces and active duty, veteran and retired military members for Military Appreciation Weekend. Special ticket offers are available to those who served or are currently serving in the military. Please visit kcmavericks.com/government for more information.

