Forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas Reassigned to Stingrays

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears announced Friday that recently signed forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas has been reassigned to the South Carolina Stingrays. The 28-year-old West Hartford, Conn. native was most recently playing overseas in Austria with Medvescak Zagreb in the EBEL, suiting up for 17 contests and posting 11 points on two goals and nine assists.

Samuels-Thomas has played 195 games at the American Hockey League level in his career, including 74 with the San Diego Gulls during a two-year span from 2016-18. Previously, the 6-foot-3, 194-pound forward also spent time with the Ontario Reign and Rochester Americans. Samuels-Thomas has 56 career AHL points on 28 goals and 28 assists.

A former 7th-round draft pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2009, Samuels-Thomas has also suited up for three ECHL teams and posted eight points (3g, 5a) in 10 games for the Manchester Monarchs, Utah Grizzlies and Florida Everblades.

Before turning pro Samuels-Thomas played four seasons of college hockey, starting at Bowling Green State and finishing at Quinnipiac. The attacker had at least 20 points in all four of his years, collecting 46 total in 71 games during in his freshman and sophomore year with the Falcons before adding 58 in 77 games during his junior and senior seasons with the Bobcats.

Samuels-Thomas also played two seasons of junior hockey in the USHL with the Waterloo Black Hawks from 2007-09, where he was teammates with current Stingrays goaltender Parker Milner, and played two prep school seasons while attending the Canterbury School from 2004-06.

