Manchester Monarchs Ice Hockey Team to Seek New Ownership

Manchester, New Hampshire: The Manchester Monarchs Hockey Club has hired The Sports Advisory Group, a specialized professional sports team broker, to market the ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, with a focus on ownership committed to the local Manchester community.

"We look forward to finding the right person or group to continue the affordable, family-friendly, and championship-caliber professional ice hockey experience here in New Hampshire," said Manchester Monarchs President and CEO, Brian Cheek.

"I have long been familiar with the Monarchs' strong brand," said Tommy George, Senior Associate at The Sports Advisory Group. "The team occupies an esteemed position and reputation in the professional hockey landscape, and I know this is a fun, fulfilling business for one looking to continue its tradition."

"The Monarchs brand has solid household name recognition across New England and the League," added Cheek. "The team has certainly made an impact in the community with fans, our corporate sponsors and the countless non-profit organizations that have benefitted through the Monarchs Care Foundation. The legacy of Monarchs hockey in Manchester is second to none. Our goal is to preserve the consistency of day-to-day operations both on and off the ice. Tickets are being sold. Group events are being planned and Max will continue to host birthday parties."

The Manchester Monarchs franchise is a proud member of the ECHL, the professional double A ice hockey league. The team is in the midst of its 18th season. It is a perennial playoff contender, and the Calder Cup Champion in 2015.

The Monarchs return to the home ice on Saturday, January 26 as they take on the Maine Mariners at SNHU Arena. Puck drops at 6:00pm.

