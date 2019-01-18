Royals Bark at Brampton in 3rd, Drop 3-1 on Wiener Dog Race Night

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Chris McCarthy cut the Brampton Beast lead in half six minutes into the third, but an empty-net goal from David Vallorani iced it and Reading lost, 3-1, Friday at Santander Arena. Vallorani scored twice, including the game-winning goal early in the second.

The strike from McCarthy was one of Reading's nine shots in the third. Étienne Marcoux blocked 29 in victory. In Branden Komm's first Royals start since Nov. 9, he made 33 saves (loss, 2 GA).

The Royals allowed two goals in less than a minute in the second period to hand the Beast a 2-0 edge.

Sat., Jan. 19 against Wheeling (7:00 p.m.) is a Family Four Pack game, Mascot Mania and Reading's Pediatric Cancer Awareness game with a mini-THON dance party. Get four burgers, four sodas and four tickets for $48. The first 2,500 fans will receive a PA Lottery Voucher, pres., by the PA Lottery. Plus, enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading. After the game, join Royals players at the DoubleTree across the street for a party at Cheers! Restaurant.

Three consecutive shots from the Beast resulted in Brampton's first goal at 5:24 of the second. Austin McEneny blasted a one-timer that Komm saved off the pad. The initial rebound went to the left post for Dan Ciampini, who wristed it off Komm's right leg. The third shot from Petgrave at the left post went in over a sprawled Komm.,

Fifty-seven seconds later, Vallorani knuckled a wrist shot over Komm's shoulder on a try from outside the left circle. The puck changed directions on its way in.

McCarthy got Reading on the board on a two-on-one rush at 5:44 of the third. Josh MacDonald threw it to McCarthy at the red line. Zooming up the ice, McCarthy stepped to the left circle and wristed it through the legs.

Reading went 0-for-2 on the power play and denied Brampton's only chance.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.