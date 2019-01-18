Royals Bark at Brampton in 3rd, Drop 3-1 on Wiener Dog Race Night
January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Chris McCarthy cut the Brampton Beast lead in half six minutes into the third, but an empty-net goal from David Vallorani iced it and Reading lost, 3-1, Friday at Santander Arena. Vallorani scored twice, including the game-winning goal early in the second.
The strike from McCarthy was one of Reading's nine shots in the third. Étienne Marcoux blocked 29 in victory. In Branden Komm's first Royals start since Nov. 9, he made 33 saves (loss, 2 GA).
The Royals allowed two goals in less than a minute in the second period to hand the Beast a 2-0 edge.
Three consecutive shots from the Beast resulted in Brampton's first goal at 5:24 of the second. Austin McEneny blasted a one-timer that Komm saved off the pad. The initial rebound went to the left post for Dan Ciampini, who wristed it off Komm's right leg. The third shot from Petgrave at the left post went in over a sprawled Komm.,
Fifty-seven seconds later, Vallorani knuckled a wrist shot over Komm's shoulder on a try from outside the left circle. The puck changed directions on its way in.
McCarthy got Reading on the board on a two-on-one rush at 5:44 of the third. Josh MacDonald threw it to McCarthy at the red line. Zooming up the ice, McCarthy stepped to the left circle and wristed it through the legs.
Reading went 0-for-2 on the power play and denied Brampton's only chance.
