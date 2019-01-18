ECHL Transactions - January 18

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 18, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Brampton:

Austin Lotz, G

Wichita:

Ryan Jasinsky, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve

Delete Devin Buffalo, G placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Emerson Clark, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D recalled by Iowa

Brampton:

Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville

Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Auger, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Kamrass, F placed on reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Greenville:

Add Jake Faiella, D activated from reserve

Delete Jon Jutzi, D traded to Maine

Delete Kevin Miller, F suspended by team, removed from active roster

Indy:

Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba

Delete Dajon Mingo, D loaned to Manitoba

Kalamazoo:

Add Matt Joyaux, D activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Panowyk, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jon Jutzi, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Ty Reichenbach, G activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Brown, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

South Carolina:

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Sam Wilbur, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Antonio

Utah:

Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve

Delete R.T. Rice, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)

Worcester:

Add Kevin Hart, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ryan Hitchcock, F assigned by Bridgeport

