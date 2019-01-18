ECHL Transactions - January 18
January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 18, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Brampton:
Austin Lotz, G
Wichita:
Ryan Jasinsky, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve
Delete Devin Buffalo, G placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Emerson Clark, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Mitch Maloney, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D recalled by Iowa
Brampton:
Add Jake Paterson, G assigned by Belleville
Delete Daniel Altshuller, G placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Auger, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Kamrass, F placed on reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Greenville:
Add Jake Faiella, D activated from reserve
Delete Jon Jutzi, D traded to Maine
Delete Kevin Miller, F suspended by team, removed from active roster
Indy:
Add Anthony Collins, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Kyle Shapiro, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D recalled by Manitoba
Delete Dajon Mingo, D loaned to Manitoba
Kalamazoo:
Add Matt Joyaux, D activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Ernst, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Panowyk, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Jon Jutzi, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Delete Jon Jutzi, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Ty Reichenbach, G activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Branden Komm, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Sean Campbell, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Brown, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Dornbrock, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
South Carolina:
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Sam Wilbur, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Antonio
Utah:
Add Caleb Herbert, F assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Cole Ully, F placed on reserve
Delete R.T. Rice, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/2)
Worcester:
Add Kevin Hart, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ryan Hitchcock, F assigned by Bridgeport
