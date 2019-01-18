Aurora Games Bringing International Women's Hockey to Glens Falls

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Queensbury Hotel and Cool Insuring Arena are partnering with the international Aurora Games women's sports competition to bring a component of the Albanybased event to Glens Falls this summer.

The Aurora Games are a first-of-its-kind, all-female sports competition and festival featuring world-class athletes competing on teams representing the Americas and the World in tennis, gymnastics, basketball, ice hockey, figure skating and beach volleyball. The competition will take place August 20-25 at the Times Union Center.

Aurora Games Founder Jerry Solomon and Tyler Herrick, General Manager of The Queensbury Hotel, held a press conference at the hotel today to announce details of what they are calling Aurora Games Women's Hockey Week in Glens Falls.

The Americas and World hockey teams will be headquartered at The Queensbury and will participate in community activities in the days leading up to their championship game at the Times Union Center. Aurora Games Women's Hockey Week in Glens Falls will feature public practice sessions at the Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, August 21, and Thursday, August 22; a meet-and-greet event with players and coaches on August 21; and an evening exhibition match at the Arena on August 22. The teams will depart Glens Falls and play for the Aurora Games championship Friday evening, August 23, at the Times Union Center.

The teams' rosters are expected to include three two-time Olympians - Kelli Stack of the Americas, and Jennifer Harss (Germany) and Venla Hovi (Finland) of the World. Other internationally experienced players, as well as professional and collegiate stars, will be among the names when team rosters are announced in March.

Digit Murphy, the record-setting coach from Brown University, will coach the Americas team. South Korean Olympic coach Sarah Murray will lead the World team.

"We are excited about adding Glens Falls, The Queensbury Hotel and Cool Insuring Arena to the Aurora Games program," Mr. Solomon said. "This is the perfect location for the Americas and World teams as they gear up for their championship clash. Glens Falls loves hockey, and we know the athletes will get a warm reception."

Mr. Herrick contacted Mr. Solomon late last year about bringing a component of the competition to Glens Falls, and entered into a sponsorship agreement that made Aurora Games Women's Hockey Week possible.

"The Queensbury is thrilled to help shine an international spotlight on our city and the Cool Insuring Arena," he said. "We have been investing heavily in our hotel and now we're expanding that investment into the community itself."

"The Aurora Games will bring some of the world's finest female athletes here, and we are delighted to participate and create this opportunity for a community that is so passionate about hockey," Mr. Herrick added. "We look forward to welcoming these outstanding athletes and making their experience in Glens Falls something they and our local fans will always remember."

"Hockey has a rich history and a loyal following in Glens Falls, and we are thrilled that The Queensbury Hotel took the initiative and that Mr. Solomon and his partners with the Aurora Games chose to bring these athletes and events to our city," said Glens Falls Councilwoman-AtLarge Jane Reid. "The Aurora Games and Women's Hockey Week in Glens Falls are great events that our region can embrace and build on."

A variety of ticket packages for the Glens Falls events are now available through the Cool Insuring Arena Box Office. They include a $75 package with a ticket to the Athlete Meet & Greet at The Queensbury Hotel, a ticket to the Cool Insuring Arena game, and a lower bowl ticket to the Times Union Center game; a $50 package with a ticket to both games; a $30 package including a ticket to the Glens Falls game and the Athlete Meet & Greet. Single game tickets for the Glens Falls match-up are $15. A complete schedule of events for Aurora Games Women's Hockey Week in Glens Falls is available online at auroragamesgf.com.

Tickets for the entire lineup of Aurora Games Albany events will be available on March 8, International Women's Day, at timesunioncenter.com and ticketmaster.com. The latest information about the Aurora Games, can be found on at www.auroragamesfestival.com.

