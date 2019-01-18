Caleb Herbert Returns to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Caleb Herbert has been assigned to the Utah Grizzlies after a 7 game stint with the Colorado Eagles.

Herbert has 19 goals and 19 assists on the season in 26 games. The 19 goals and 38 points lead the team in both categories.

Herbert, along with Cole Ully were named ECHL Co-Players of the Month for November, where Herbert had 10 goals and 11 assists in 12 games and was a plus-6 for Utah.

4 times this season Herbert has scored 2 goals in a game for the Grizzlies, who have the best winning percentage in the division at .667.

Come watch Caleb Herbert and the Utah Grizzlies on January 18th and 19th against the Tulsa Oilers. 7:05 pm face-offs both nights. Get your tickets now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

Upcoming Promotions

January 18th vs Tulsa - AFCU Friday (Tickets start at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office).

January 19th vs Tulsa - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys), Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30 pm. Grizzlies are honoring all Police Officers and Fire Fighters.

January 21st vs Idaho - Martin Luther King Matinee (1:05 pm start) Maverik Monday, Buy One Get One Free Tickets With Maverik Adventure Card.

