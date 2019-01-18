Cyclones Kick off Three-In-Three with Road Win

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones (25-7-3-3) collected a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday night. Forwards Mike Marnell, Justin Vaive, Myles Powell, and Pascal Aquin netted the goals for the Cyclones, who earn points for the 17 thtime in the last 19 games.

The Cyclones got on the board first 6:40 into the opening period when Vaive found Marnell in the slot on an odd-man rush, and he fired a shot in past Wings goaltender Keegan Asmundson to put Cincinnati ahead, 1-0.

The 1-0 Cyclones lead held up throughout the remainder of the first, and in the second Cincinnati pushed their lead to 2-0, 4:30 in, when Marnell returned the favor and fed Vaive in the right circle where he launched it in, giving the Cyclones a two-goal advantage.

Kalamazoo managed to cut their deficit in half after the second on a goal from Kyle Blaney, however at the 14:06 mark of the third, Powell deked his way around a defender in the slot and snapped a shot in past Asmundson to put Cincinnati back ahead by two, 3-1. The Cyclones wrapped up the victory with 1:40 left when Aquin buried an empty-netter from the neutral zone to seal Cincinnati's 4-1 win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 32-23 on the evening, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 31 in the win. The Cyclones continue their three-game weekend on Saturday evening against the Indy Fuel. Face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

