Game Preview: IceMen at Admirals, January 18, 2019

Who: Norfolk Admirals (15-20-2-3, 35 pts) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (22-15-1-0, 45 pts)

Where: Norfolk Scope Arena

When: 7:00 p.m.

Regular Season Series: Jacksonville Leads 2-0-0

All-Time Series: Jacksonville leads 7-0-3

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen have won three straight games and are in the midst of a six-games in eight days slate. Jacksonville stands in second place in the division, while the Admirals remain in fifth, just six points out of a playoff spot.

About the Admirals: Forward Ben Duffy saw his points scoring streak end at five games on Wednesday. However, Duffy remains as the team's leading scorer with 32 points....On Thursday, Jalen Smereck was officially named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Roster for the upcoming CCM / ECHL All-Star Classic. Smereck was initially announced as an alternate, but will now participate in this Monday's event. Smereck is second among league defensemen with 29 points, and ranks first at his position in assists with 25.

Admirals Team Leaders

Points: Ben Duffy (32)

Goals: Taylor Cammarata, Luke Nogard (12)

Assists: Jalen Smereck (25)

Plus/Minus: Cody Smith (+1)

Penalty Minutes: Luke Nogard (57)

Power Play Goals: TJ Melancon (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Domenic Alberga** (3)

Shots: TJ Melancon (114)

Wins: Ty Reichenbach (11)

Save %: Merrick Madsen (0.922)

GAA: Merrick Madsen (2.73)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

About the Icemen: Icemen forwards Wacey Rabbit and Kris Newbury continue to pace Jacksonville offensively. Newbury leads the team with 33 points, while Rabbit owns a team best 14 goals and is second in scoring with 32 points.....Defenseman Dajon Mingo leads Jacksonville in scoring against the Admirals with three-points. Mingo will represent the Icemen at CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday in Toledo.

Icemen Team Leaders

Points: Kris Newbury (33)

Goals: Wacey Rabbit (14)

Assists: Kris Newbury (20)

Plus/Minus: Dajon Mingo (+13)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (143)

Power Play Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Kris Newbury (3)

Shorthanded Goals: Wacey Rabbit, Cam Fowlie (3)

Shots: Cody Fowlie (89)

Wins: Mikhail Berdin (14)

Save %: Mikhail Berdin (.914)

GAA: Mikhail Berdin (2.47)

**Denotes player currently in AHL

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, January 19, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga. There will be a pregame fan fast that begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring bounces houses, interactive games and more!. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Admirals / Supergirl Jersey presented by The CW, WGNT-27.

Coming Soon: Star Wars Night - Saturday, February 9, 7:00 p.m. Post game Skate Night!

