Halverson Stops 43 for First Shutout in Mariners History

PORTLAND, ME - Ryan Ferrill broke a scoreless tie with a power play goal at 9:29 of the third period and Brandon Halverson did the rest. The Mariners' star goaltender was perfect on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, stopping all 43 Manchester Monarch shots in a 1-0 win. The shutout was the first in Mariners franchise history and catapulted the Mariners into third place in the North Division heading into the All-Star break.

Zach Tolkinen and Dexter Dancs dropped the gloves at 2:17 of the first period, energizing the crowd of 3,366 early. Despite the fight, most of the first 40 minutes was controlled by Manchester, who held a 35-19 shot edge through two periods. Halverson was locked in, stopping everything that came his way. Monarchs goaltender Charles Williams kept with him, save for save.

At 7:54 of the third, Jack Nevins was called for boarding, sending the Mariners to their first power play of the game. Zach Tolkinen fed Jason Salvaggio, who blasted a one-timer that was tipped by Ryan Ferrill past Williams to finally break the double goose eggs. From there, the Mariners rallied around Halverson, blocking shots, and playing their best period of the three to hold on for the 1-0 win.

Since his return from a one game AHL call-up last Monday, Halverson has stopped 89 of 90 total shots between Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Newfoundland and tonight's win. It was his second professional shutout. Williams stopped 28 of 29 on the losing side. With Reading's loss to Brampton, the Mariners jump the Royals and into third place for the first time in 2019.

Both teams are off for one week and the ECHL All-Star break and will meet again next Friday, January 25th at the Cross Insurance Arena.

