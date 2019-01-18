Monarchs Blanked by Mariners, 1-0

PORTLAND, M.E. - The Manchester Monarchs were shut out by the Maine Mariners, Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena, by a score of 1-0.

The Monarchs (19-18-1-1) outshot the Maine Mariners (21-17-0-1), 43-29, but could not solve Brandon Halverson and fell, 1-0.

After two scoreless periods, the Mariners scored the only goal of the game, on the power play at 9:19 of the third period on the fifth goal of the season for Ryan Ferrill. Jason Salvaggio took a shot from the right point, that was deflected in front by Ferril and past the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Despite a late flurry of shots by the Monarchs with the goaltender pulled, Manchester couldn't get on the board and lost, 1-0, to the Mariners.

The Monarchs return to action Friday, January 25th at 7:15 p.m., when they take on the Maine Mariners at Cross Insurance Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

