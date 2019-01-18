Matt Rupert Sparks Fuel to Overtime Win in Fort Wayne
January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
FORT WAYNE, IND. - Twin brothers Matt and Ryan Rupert joined forces for two goals and three assists as the Indy Fuel (20-17-2-0) recorded a critical 3-2 overtime win over the Fort Wayne Komets (19-17-3-0) Friday night at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Matt Rupert's goal at 2:08 of the extra frame helped the Fuel snap a three game winless skid, pulling within two points of the Komets for possession of third place in the Central Division standings.
After linking up to get Indy on the board in the middle stages third period, the Ruperts connected again to end the contest in overtime. Ryan carried the puck from his defensive end to the attacking zone, where he dropped a pass to Matt in the high slot, who hammered a one-timer over the glove of Fort Wayne goaltender Lukas Hafner (26 saves) for his 16th goal of the season.
Rallying from a 1-0 deficit to start the third period, the Fuel were just 14.7 seconds away from leaving Allen County with two points in regulation time, but the Komets forced the bonus period with a goal from Brady Shaw. With an extra skater on the ice, Shaw pounced on a rebound left by J.C. Compagna, tapping the loose puck behind Indy netminder Matt Tomkins (36 saves) to even the score at two.
Trailing after 40 minutes of play, tallies from Ryan Rupert and Logan Nelson spotted Indy a 2-1 lead in the third period. The Fuel snapped Hafner's shutout bid at 7:59 of the frame, when Ryan helped his brother's initial shot across the goal line. Indy pulled in front with 5:09 left in regulation time, once again set up by a shot from Matt Rupert. Rupert's shot hit a Komet defender in the slot, caroming right to Nelson off of the left goal post, who found an open net for his third goal in as many games.
Following a scoreless first period, Fort Wayne opened the game's scoring at 5:45 of the second period when J.C. Campagna beat Tomkins from the slot to cap off an odd-man rush. The Komets had several chances to increase their lead in the middle stanza, but the Indy netminder kept his team in the game with 12 second period stops.
Both teams were held off the board on the power play; Indy finished 0-for-4 while the Komets were scoreless on three chances.
With points in four of their last five games, the Fuel continue a three-in-three weekend with a key home-and-home series with the Central Division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones. The Fuel host the Cyclones Saturday on Blackhawks Night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum - scheduled for a 7:35 p.m. ET puck drop - before the two clubs head to U.S. Bank Arena for a Sunday rematch.
Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 18, 2019
- Matt Rupert Sparks Fuel to Overtime Win in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Drop Weekend Opener to Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Blank Swamp Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Cyclones Kick off Three-In-Three with Road Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mavericks Held Scoreless in Wichita, 4-0 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Growlers Stumble in OT, Fall to the Railers - Newfoundland Growlers
- Railers Win Season High Fourth Straight After Wild 3-2 Overtime Home Victory over the Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Shut Down Orlando with 38 Saves by Redmond - South Carolina Stingrays
- Four-Goal Second Period Leads Thunder to 6-2 Win over Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Score in Each Period, Top K-Wings 4-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Halverson Stops 43 for First Shutout in Mariners History - Maine Mariners
- Quick Strikes in the Third Push IceMen Past Admirals - Norfolk Admirals
- Monarchs Blanked by Mariners, 1-0 - Manchester Monarchs
- The 'SOL' Line Propels Glads to Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Power Play Rolls at Home - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Bark at Brampton in 3rd, Drop 3-1 on Wiener Dog Race Night - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - January 18 - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Manchester Monarchs Ice Hockey Team to Seek New Ownership - Manchester Monarchs
- Aurora Games Bringing International Women's Hockey to Glens Falls - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Game Notes: 1/19 vs. Kalamazoo Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers at Thunder Game Day Snap Shot, January 18 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Acquire Defenseman Jutzi from Greenville - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: IceMen at Admirals, January 18, 2019 - Norfolk Admirals
- Forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas Reassigned to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Caleb Herbert Returns to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Day: K-Wings Kick off Big Home Weekend vs. Cyclones - Kalamazoo Wings
- Game Day: Pucks N' Paws Night and Wiener Dog Races vs. Brampton - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.