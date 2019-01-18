Quick Strikes in the Third Push IceMen Past Admirals

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Cameron Critchlow scored twice, including a goal with less than eight minutes to go in the third period, as the Jacksonville Icemen edged the Norfolk Admirals 5-3 Friday Night at Scope.

After a scoreless first, the Admirals got on the board at 6:25 of the second period with a goal from Defenseman T.J. Melancon. Ben Duffy dumped the puck into the Jacksonville zone right to the goaltender. The goaltender pushed the puck over to the right wall where it was gathered by Kelly Klima. Klima fed the pass back to the point for T.J. Melancon. Melancon fired a shot from the point that trickled through the pads of Mikhal Berdin to give Norfolk a 1-0 lead.

Seconds later, the Admirals extended their lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jake Wood. Matt McMorrow got the puck in the left corner after it was dumped in. McMorrow dropped a pass back to the circle where Jake Wood one-timed the shot home to give Norfolk a 2-0 lead early in the second period.

Halfway through the middle frame, the Icemen got on the board with a tally from Cameron Critchlow. An Admirals player turned the puck over in the corner which gave Jacksonville possession. Christopher Lalancette fed a pass from behind the net that was one-timed home past the stick of Madsen to cut the Norfolk lead to 2-1.

The Icemen tied the game taking advantage of a power-play with a goal from Justin Woods. Kris Newbury fed a pas from the center point to the right circle for Garrett Cockrill. Cockrill then passed the puck to Woods right in front of the net where he was in one-on-one with Madsen. Woods went from his backhand to his forehand and slid the puck past Madsen's pad to tie the game at two.

Jacksonville grabbed the lead just 53 seconds later, with a goal from Cam Mclise. Garrett Ladd dumped the right corner in the Norfolk end. Wacey Rabbit gathered the puck and skated behind the net. Rabbit fired a behind the back pass to Mclise who's shot trickled past Madsen over the line to give the Icemen a 3-2 lead.

Before the close of the second, Norfolk tied the game on a power-play goal from Donald Oliveri. Connor Hurley won the faceoff in the Jacksonville end. Hurley passed the puck back to the right point for Cody Smith. Smith fed a cross-ice pass to Oliveri who one-timed a shot between the legs of Berdin to tie the game at three goals apiece.

Jacksonville regained the lead 11:19 in the third with a goal from Garrett Ladd. An Admirals played turned the puck over in the neutral zone which led to a rush the other way for Jacksonville. Mclise passed the puck in the right circle to Ladd where he was able to beat Madsen short side to give Jacksonville a 4-3 lead.

Less than a minute later, the Icemen extended their lead and wouldn't look back, with a tally from Cameron Critchlow. Christopher Lalancette passed the puck out from behind the net into the slot. An Admirals defender failed to clear the puck and Critchlow beat Madsen to extend the Icemen lead to two, and go on to win 5-3.

Merrick Madsen made 31 saves on 36 shots and takes the loss, while Mikhail Berdin made 33 saves on 36 shots and wins his 15th game of the year for the Icemen. Despite the loss, Ben Duffy now has a point in the last six of seven games.

Box Score / Game Sheet

The two teams will meet again tomorrow at Scope in the Annual Pink in the Rink game presented by the Cavalier Auto Group. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. and full promotional details for the game are provided below.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Saturday, January 19, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit the American Cancer Society. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga. There will be a pregame fan fast that begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Scope Exhibition Hall featuring bounces houses, interactive games and more!. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Admirals / Supergirl Jersey presented by The CW, WGNT-27.

Coming Soon: Star Wars Night - Saturday, February 9, 7:00 p.m. Post game Skate Night!

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.