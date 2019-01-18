Game Day: K-Wings Kick off Big Home Weekend vs. Cyclones

January 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - The K-Wings look to build off a ten-goal explosion on Wednesday night as they host the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday night at Wings Event Center.

GAME #38

Kalamazoo (17-18-0-2) vs. Cincinnati (24-7-3-3)

7:30 pm

Watch: ECHL.TV,

Listen: 1660 the Fan

Last Time Out:

An offensive explosion in Fort Wayne saw the K-Wings and Komets combine for 18 goals in a high scoring affair, as Kalamazoo won 10-8 on Wednesday night. After surrendering the first goal of the night the K-Wings outscored the Komets 3-2 in the opening period, taking a lead into the first intermission. Down by a single goal in the second the Komet offense took over scoring four-straight goals to take a 6-3 lead just over halfway through regulation. The final 26 minutes of play belonged to Kalamazoo as the K-Wings outscored the Komets 7-2. Trailing 7-5 heading into the second intermission. After surrendering five goals in the second the K-Wings sprinted out to score five of their own in the final frame. Kalamazoo scored the next five goals to take a 10-7 lead. The Komets would add a shorthanded goal in the final minute of play, but the K-Wings claimed their second straight victory over the Komets 10-8. When all was said and done the teams combined for five power play goals, three shorthanded goals, and 87 shots. Kalamazoo had four players (Sorenson, Gardiner, Collins, Kattelus) recorded multiple goals, while Zach Saar also added a pair of assists.

Offensive Explosion:

The 18 goals put up by the K-Wings and Komets on Wednesday night set a season high in the ECHL, and was also the fourth highest goal total in ECHL history. The ten goal outburst also marked the most goals that the K-Wings have scored in the ECHL era. The previous high (9) had come on March 18, 2012 against Toledo. The K-Wings have reached the 11 goal mark on several occasions, all coming during the IHL or UHL, most recently happening in February of 2006 vs. Port Huron.

Season Highs:

In addition to setting season highs for goals on Wednesday night the K-Wings set season highs in several other categories. Kalamazoo set season bests in shots (50), goals in a period (5), power play goals (4), power play goals in a period (3) as well as tying the mark for shots in a period (21). Additionally the six-point night from Tanner Sorenson marked the most points a K-Wing has tallied in a single game this season.

Earning A Call-Up:

After a four-point night on Wednesday forward Chris Collins earned a call-up to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Collins, who leads the ECHL in points with 48, is currently on a ten-game point streak in the ECHL. The rookie ranks second on the team in goals (19) and first in assist (29) and points. He currently leads the ECHL and all ECHL rookies in several offensive categories.

League Leading Streak:

The ECHL's longest point-streak this season continued on Wednesday night as Reid Gardiner netted a hat trick and added two assists, pusing his total to 41 points. The 17-game streak for Gardiner, the longest of his career, has propelled the forward into sixth place in the ECHL in scoring, only seven points back from Collins. Gardiner was additionally named to the ECHL All-Star game on Thursday, replacing teammate Justin Taylor who has been placed on Injured Reserve.

Tomorrow Night-Alumni Game and Jersey Retirement:

Saturday night before the K-Wings game formed K-Wings will take the ice as a part of the K-Wings alumni game starting at 5:00pm. The game, featuring 20 former K-Wings, will be a part of the 45th Anniversary game. During the game the K-Wings will recognize alumni from nearly every team that have made the trek back to Kalamazoo to be a part of the weekend.

In addition the K-Wings will be retiring the number one jersey worn by former netminder Georges Gagnon in a pregame ceremony. Gagnon, who played from 1979-87 with the K-Wings, retired the winningest goaltender in K-Wing history and held that record until he was surpassed by Joel Martin in 2017.

