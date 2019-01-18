Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (13-27-0-2; 28 points) @ Idaho Steelheads (23-12-1-2; 49 points) 8:10 pm CST

The Allen Americans look to extend their winning streak to five games tonight in Idaho. This is the second meeting this season between the two clubs. This is Allen's only trip to Boise this season.

Last Game:

The Americans never trailed on Wednesday night in Idaho. Zach Pochiro leads the league in goals-scored, netting his 23rd of the season on Wednesday on the power play. Pochiro added an assist as well on Adam Miller's power play goal. CJ Motte stopped 28 of 30 shots as the Americans beat the Idaho Steelheads 3-2.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro leads the league with 23 goals.

Zach Pochiro is fourth in the league in points with 42.

Zach Pochiro is third in the league with 10 power play goals.

Adam Miller is tied for the ECHL lead with two, game-winning shootout goals.

CJ Motte is fourth in the league with 793 saves.

Idaho Notables

Kale Kessy leads the ECHL in minor penalties with 39, and major penalties with 12.

Reid Petryk is fifth in the league with 8 power play goals.

Tomas Sholl is second overall with a 2.08 goals-against average.

Brad McClure is tenth in the league in rookie points with 29.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans added scoring and toughness up front today with the addition of forward Emerson Clark. He was loaned to Allen by the Toronto Marlies.

Josh Thrower was recalled today by the Minnesota Wild and assigned to Iowa.

The Americans are 6-4-0 in their last ten games.

Allen is 1-0-0 against Idaho this season.

Allen is third in the league averaging 20.36 penalty minutes per-game.

Allen is 8-4-0-1 when scoring the first goal.

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

