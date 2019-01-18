Growlers Stumble in OT, Fall to the Railers

The Newfoundland Growlers win streak halts at six as the Railers beat the Growlers 3-2 in overtime.

The Railers would score first, on their fifth shot of the game, beating Growlers goalie Eamon McAdam who made his third start of the season after returning from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL earlier in the week. The goal was scored by Ryan Hitchcock, just his second of the season.

Just 19 seconds after the Worcester tally, Marcus Power would jump on a loose puck behind the Railers defence to quickly dangle and tuck a backhand shot around Mitch Gilliam to tie the game at one.

Both Goalies would stand tall until Griffen Molino wasawarded a penalty shot with 5:55 minutes left in the game. Molino would make good on his chance to go 1 VS 1 with Gilliam, scoring his third goal of the season on the play.

The Railers would respond with just over 37 second left in the game, with their goalie pulled, Ryan MacKinnon would tap the puck past McAdam. The Growlers would argue the goal was kicked in, but upon review the game-tying goal would stand.

The Railers completed the comeback 3:54 into overtime as Matt Schmalz is gifted a rebound on the doorstep of McAdam.

Quick Hits

Eamon McAdam started his first game as a Growler since October 27th

The Growlers have now recorded a point in seven straight games

The three stars were 3 - G. Molino (NFL), 2 - M. Schmalz (WOR) and 1 - R. MacKinnon (WOR)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers five-game road trip continues Saturday night in Worcester for a rematch with the Railers. Puck drop is 8:35 p.m. Catch all the action with Chris Ballard at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

