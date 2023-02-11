Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (22-15-5-4; 53 pts.) vs. Chicago Wolves (17-22-3-1; 38 pts.)

The Iowa Wild complete a home-and-home set against the Chicago Wolves Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa will celebrate Pink in the Rink Night and wear specialty jerseys to promote breast cancer awareness.

WIDE MARGINS

The Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves have each taken three regulation wins in the six games between the teams this season. None of the six games have been decided by fewer than three goals, with Iowa beating Chicago by three, four, and seven goals in its victories. The Wild and Wolves met 10 times in 2021-22, with only three of those games being decided by a single goal. Iowa took a 3-2 win in the only overtime matchup between the two teams on Jan. 15, 2022.

ON THE REBOUND

- Prior to Friday's loss to Chicago, the Wild had not lost in regulation since Jan. 3

- Iowa's previous regulation loss also came at Chicago

- The Wild peeled off six consecutive wins and a 14-game point streak following the defeat

- Iowa is 6-6-1-1 following regulation losses this season

IN THE NET

- Pyotr Kochetkov saved 28 shots in a 5-0 shutout of Iowa on Friday evening

- The win was Kochetkov's first AHL shutout

- Kochetkov also won in each of his two starts against Iowa last season, allowing 5 goals in 117:54 of play

- The Chicago netminder has a 1.69 GAA and 0.943 SAV% in three career games versus Iowa

