Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack for the final time this season at GIANT Center.

Hershey Bears (29-12-4-1) vs Hartford Wolf Pack (19-18-3-6)

February 11, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 47 | GIANT Center

Referees: Patrick Hanrahan (#52), Michael Zyla (#4)

Linespersons: Colin Gates (#3), Tommy George (#61)

Tonight's Promotion:

PSECU Knit Cap Night (First 4,000 fans)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Andrew Kalista on the call

TV: Antenna TV

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (Joined in progress), Capitals Radio Network (Joined in progress), In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: Antenna TV, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio Network (Joined in progress)

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned from the All-Star Break last night, falling 3-0 at Utica in the club's lone visit to the Adirondack Bank Center this season. It marked the third time Hershey has been shut out this year, as Utica netminder Akira Schmid kept the Bears off the board with 19 saves. Zach Fucale was strong in goal for Hershey in the losing effort, stopping 30 shots, including a penalty shot in the first period. The Wolf Pack dropped a 5-2 decision to Lehigh Valley at XL Center last night. Turner Elson and Zac Jones had the goals for Hartford in the defeat.

PACKING IT UP:

Tonight marks the sixth and final meeting between the Bears and Wolf Pack this season. Hershey owns a 3-2-0-0 record in head-to-head action, but the two teams haven't met since Nov. 26, a 1-0 Hershey shootout win at XL Center. Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard owns a 2-0-0 record versus the Wolf Pack with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .960 save percentage, while teammate Henrik Borgstrom leads the season series with five points (3g, 2a). Hartford will be without the services of defenseman Hunter Skinner who was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday in a deal that landed the New York Rangers sniper Vladimir Tarasenko, however Hartford added defender Libor Hajek to the roster after he cleared waivers.

SGARBOSSA HITS 200:

Veteran forward Mike Sgarbossa is slated to play his 200th game as a member of the Chocolate and White tonight. The 30-year-old center paces Hershey with 40 points (15g, 25a), and in his Hershey tenure he's collected 176 points (73g, 103a) over 199 career games. Now in his fifth year with the Bears, Sgarbossa made an immediate impact when he joined Hershey in 2018-19, leading the team in goals (30) and points (65). In 16 games versus the Wolf Pack over his AHL career, Sgarbossa has 13 points (6g, 7a).

LOOKING TO STRIKE:

Hershey enters tonight's contest with losses in four of the past five games. After posting a total of 12 goals in two back-to-back wins versus Lehigh Valley on Jan. 25 and Jan. 28, Hershey has just seven goals in the club's last five outings, being shut out twice. The Bears have scored 2.96 goals per game this season, and in five games versus Hartford this year they have struck for 13 goals.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are 10-3-2-0 on Saturday's this season...Hershey is 17-1-2-1 when forward Mason Morelli has a point...The Bears are 10-3-1-1 when they score a power play goal on home ice this year...Forward Henrik Rybinski, who missed time due to illness, played his first game since Jan. 21 last night...The Bears were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill last game, giving them perfect performances on the kill in two of the past three games...The Chocolate and White enter tonight's game with two straight losses at GIANT Center. They have not lost three straight games on home ice this season...Zach Fucale's save on a penalty shot on Utica's Graham Clarke was the first penalty shot Hershey has been involved in this season. The last save on a penalty shot by a Hershey goaltender came from Pheonix Copley on Brendan Gauce on Feb. 5, 2022 at Cleveland...Now that the AHL season is post All-Star Break, the Bears will switch to wearing dark jerseys on home ice.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.