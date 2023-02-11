IceHogs Extend Point Streak to Six Games in 15-Round Shootout Loss

Rockford, Ill. - The rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 4-3 contest to the Milwaukee Admirals after a franchise record 15-round shootout. Rookie forward Cole Guttman tallied in the first period and scored the Hogs' second shootout goal. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom registered another solid start in net by making at least 30 saves for the sixth straight game and stopping 12 of 15 Ads' shootout attempts.

The Utah Grizzlies and the Cleveland Barons set the AHL's record for the most shootout rounds in a single game at 16 on December 3, 2004. The IceHogs were one round away from tying the AHL's record.

The IceHogs' offense wasted no time taking an early 1-0 lead on Saturday night and exploded out of the faceoff circle to score 38 seconds into the first period. Forward Dylan Sikura started the play by directing a rebound to defenseman Adam Clendening on the right point. Finding defenseman Isaak Phillips wide open in the left circle, Clendening shuttled a pass across the blue line to allow Phillips to blast a wrister past Milwaukee netminder Yaroslav Askarov.

The lead didn't last long as Admirals forward Cole Schneider scored his second goal in two games against Rockford. On the Ads' first man advantage of the night, Schneider knocked in forward Phil Tomasino's shot from the right circle at 4:08 to even the score 1-1.

After a slashing minor from Milwaukee rookie Luke Evangelista, the IceHogs saw their first power-play opportunity of the contest. Notching his fifth point in five straight games, Guttman was waiting in the slot and tapped a perfect centering pass from forward Michal Teply past Askarov at 8:23 on the advantage, taking a 2-1 lead to end the first frame.

The scoring didn't slow down for either team as the division rivals combined for three more goals in the second stanza. Defenseman Jordan Gross sniped a shot past Soderblom at 3:01 on the Admirals' third power-play chance, tying the match 2-2 to kickstart the middle period.

Immediately finding defenseman Alec Regula after Guttman won the faceoff in Milwaukee's right circle, defenseman Alex Vlasic set up Regula up for a one-timer from the high slot, and forward Mike Hardman deflected the shot behind Askarov at 5:21 to score his fourth goal of the season and take a 3-2 lead.

Slashing the Hogs' third lead of the night, Admirals forward John Leonard scored the equalizer and tied the contest 3-3 after deflecting in a shot from Evangelista in the right circle at 13:48 before heading into the second intermission.

A quiet third period followed the offensive fireworks from the first two stanzas. The highly physical battle hosted nine penalties with four in the first period and five in the second period, but there were only two penalties in the final frame. The Hogs went 1-4 on the power play, and the Ads went 2-3.

After the scoreless third period, the IceHogs headed to overtime for the sixth straight game. Similarly to Friday night's contest, Rockford was unable to capitalize on a 4-on-3 power play at the end of the extra period. The Hogs outshot the Admirals 7-1 in overtime.

Saturday's shootout lasted an incredible 15 rounds between the two clubs. Teply and Guttman both beat Askarov for Rockford, while Tomasino and Kiefer Sherwood scored the first two shootout goals for Milwaukee. After Soderblom and Askarov traded saves for nine rounds following Guttman and Sherwood's tallies, Keaton Thompson finally ended the night with the game-winner for the Admirals.

Soderblom helped the IceHogs pick up a point for the sixth straight game with 30 saves on 33 shots. Askarov made 38 saves on 41 shots for Milwaukee.

