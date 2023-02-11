Bridgeport Records Season-Low 15 Shots In Return From All-Star Break
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
ALLENTOWN, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (19-19-7-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 3-0 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (24-17-3-2) at PPL Center on Saturday.
Lehigh Valley's Samuel Ersson turned aside 15 shots for his first career AHL shutout. The Islanders totaled just five shots on goal in the second and third periods combined, as Bridgeport produced a season-low 15 overall.
Elliot Desnoyers scored twice for the Phantoms including a 4-on-4 goal just 1:45 into the middle frame to make it 1-0. The rookie forward dragged above the left circle and snapped a shot past Cory Schneider's (13-5-3) glove to break the deadlock after a scoreless first. Desnoyers added his second of the period and 17th goal of the season at the 11:35 mark when he maneuvered down the right wing and converted Kieffer Bellows' centering pass through traffic from the left side.
Artem Anisimov swept home a power-play goal at 8:04 of the third to cap the 3-0 final. Tyson Foerster, who had two assists for the Phantoms, sent a cross-ice pass to Bobby Brink in the left circle, where the latter stepped and fired a shot off Schneider that fell for Anisimov at the doorstep. It was Anisimov's 13th goal of the season and the lone power-play tally of the night.
Schneider made a remarkable glove save later in the period to keep the deficit at three, diving to his left and gloving down Brink's chance during a 2-on-1 rush.
Schneider ended the game with 30 saves on 33 shots. The Islanders went 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the kill. Bridgeport fell to 2-2-0-1 against the Phantoms this season.
Next Time Out: The Islanders will regroup over the next five days and prepare for their final three-game weekend series of 2022-23, which begins Friday, Feb. 17th at 7 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack on the road. The game can be seen via AHLTV.com or heard on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023
- Stars Surge in Second for Series Sweep in Colorado - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Extend Point Streak to Six Games in 15-Round Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Hinostroza Powers Amerks to 4-1 Win in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Ersson Blanks Bridgeport for First AHL Shutout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Cruises To 5-1 Victory Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Win in 15-Round Shootout - Milwaukee Admirals
- Beckman Nets Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- The Moose Score Nine Goals In Two-Game Weekend Sweep - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Outshoot Bears 34-20, But Fall 2-1 in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins' Offense Struggles in 5-1 Loss to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Shepard Backstops Bears To 2-1 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Records Season-Low 15 Shots In Return From All-Star Break - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Rally to Stun Wild 6-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Downed by Rocket, 6-2 - Utica Comets
- Pens Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back with Bruins, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Merkulov's Multi-Point Night Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Marlies End Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Defensemen Mayo and Soderstrom Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators with 3-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Lycksell Recalled, Bellows Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego, Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jack LaFontaine from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners' Barron Suspended One Game - AHL
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Owen Headrick from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Aim for Sweet Weekend Conclussion in Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Screw City IceHogs Take on Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #48 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Battle Phantoms Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Return from All-Star Break with Series-Opening Defeat to Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Condors in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Pile on in Second Period, Defeat Tucson 4-0 on Sedin Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Return With Win Over Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Rolled by Wranglers, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gets Past Coachella Valley in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Bridgeport Records Season-Low 15 Shots In Return From All-Star Break
- Bridgeport Islanders Battle Phantoms Tonight
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 16
- Durandeau Scores Twice, Schneider Makes 34 Saves On Saturday
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight at 7:05 p.m.