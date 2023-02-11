Reign Win Over Condors in Shootout

Storyline: The Ontario Reign (25-17-1-1) came from behind in the third period to force a shootout and secured a 3-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (18-22-2-2) in the skill session at Mechanics Bank Arena Friday night. Samuel Fagemo, who had a goal during the second period, had the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout to give Ontario their first victory on the road in Bakersfield this season.

Martin Chromiak had the tying goal for the Reign in the third, while Cal Petersen earned the win in net by stopping 26 shots in regulation and another three shooters during the shootout. Petersen has now allowed two or fewer goals in five consecutive starts.

Date: February 10, 2023

Venue: Mechanics Bank Arena - Bakersfield, CA

Three Stars -

1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)

2. Alex Peters (BAK)

3. Cal Petersen (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen

L: Calvin Pickard

Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at Henderson Silver Knights | 7 PM PST | Dollar Loan Center

