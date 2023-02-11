Texas Cruises To 5-1 Victory Over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Texas scored the first five goals of the night, including four tallies in the second period, as the Stars defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-1 on Saturday. Forward Riley Barber led the way for Texas, notching two goals and an assist, as goaltender Matt Murray stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced to earn his 13th win of the season. Defenseman Mitchell Vande Sompel collected Colorado's lone goal, his second tally of the season.

After a scoreless first period, Texas would net the game's first goal when forward Tanner Kero stationed himself on top of the crease and deflected a shot into the back of the net. The goal was Kero's 10th of the season and gave the Stars a 1-0 edge at the 5:14 mark of the second period.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when forward Jacob Peterson blistered a shot from between the circles past Eagles goalie Jonas Johansson with 9:16 remaining in the middle frame.

The onslaught would continue with a pair of goals for Texas that would come just 25 seconds apart. The first would see Barber snag a loose puck at the side of the crease before flipping it home to give the Stars a 3-0 advantage at the 16:43 mark of the second stanza. That would be immediately followed by forward Matej Blumel tucking home a rebound to stretch the Texas lead to 4-0 with 2:52 remaining in the period.

The Stars would add to their count when Barber capped of a breakaway with his second goal of the night, giving Texas a 5-0 advantage at the 7:06 mark of the third period.

Colorado would finally stem the tide when Vande Sompel steered home a centering feed in the crease to cut the deficit to 5-1 with 10:18 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles were outshot in the game 28-26, as both teams finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play.

