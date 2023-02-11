Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Owen Headrick from Idaho
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Saturday the club recalled defenseman Owen Headrick from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.
Headrick, 25, has compiled 41 points (12-29=41) in 40 ECHL games for the Steelheads this season. The rookie leads all ECHL defensemen with 12 goals and 41 points, shares first with six power play goals, and ranks third with a +23 rating. Last season, Headrick played three games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch after finishing a four-year college career at the University of Prince Edward Island.
Originally undrafted, the defenseman from Garden River, Ontario signed an AHL contract with Texas on Aug. 24, 2022.
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Owen Headrick with the Idaho Steelheads
(Idaho Steelheads)
