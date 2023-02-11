Screw City IceHogs Take on Admirals

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs tonight and clash with the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center on the back end of a home-and-home series at 7 p.m. Tonight's matchup is the seventh meeting between the division adversaries this season.

For the second time, the IceHogs become the Screw City IceHogs tonight to honor the region's rich manufacturing history and the uniqueness of the "Screw City" nickname long associated with Rockford! For those who missed out on the merchandise from the Screw City debut, there is a robust selection of Screw City items in the IceHogs team store at the BMO Center, including hats, shirts, and pucks. Fans can also preorder a Screw City IceHogs replica jersey online now. It's also Adam Clendening designed hat giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of BMO Bank.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 23-16-4-3, 53 points (4th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 27-15-1-2, 57 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Rookie forward Cole Guttman scored his 15th goal of the season against the Admirals on Friday night, marking his fourth point in four games. Guttman ranks 11th in the AHL amongst rookies with 29 points.

Milwaukee forward Cole Schneider tallied the lone regulation goal for the Admirals on Friday night against the Hogs, scoring his 17th goal of the campaign. Schneider ranks fourth for the Ads with 29 points.

Last Game Highlights

The Hogs dropped a 2-1 shootout loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night. Cole Guttman notched the lone Rockford goal in the second period on an unassisted breakaway to tie the contest 1-1. Arvid Soderblom finished an impressive night, turning away 30 of the Ads' 31 shots but was tagged with the loss.

Overtime Overload

The IceHogs have played more overtime than any other team in the AHL. After last night's shootout result, Rockford has now gone to the extra frame 17 times this season, including in each of its last five games. The Hogs are 6-4 when a game finishes in overtime and 4-3 when a contest concludes in a shootout.

Steady Soderblom

Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom has maintained his solid form through the All-Star break. After stopping 30 of 31 Milwaukee shots last night, the Swedish backstop has now helped Rockford earn points in each of his last five starts, and has registered a .939 save percentage in that span. Friday's contest against the Admirals marked the seventh straight start in Rockford's net for Soderblom.

Gutsy Guttman

Rookie Cole Guttman now has points in four straight games entering tonight's affair. Guttman's most recent score came on an unassisted breakaway in the second period of last night's shootout loss to Milwaukee. The centerman also provided the primary assist on Bobby Lynch's overtime winner on Feb. 4 against the Iowa Wild. Guttman has 29 points (15G, 14A) this season for Rockford, ranking 11th amongst AHL rookies.

Cardiac Hogs

The IceHogs have an 8-11-1-0 record this season when facing a deficit to start the third period. The next closest team, Manitoba, has only six wins when trailing after two periods. Since Rockford joined the AHL in the 2007-08 season, only 22 other teams have finished a season with eight wins when trailing after two periods. The highest points percentage of any of those teams in games in which they trailed after two frames is the .420 mark that belongs to the 2021-22 Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves at 9-13-2-1. Rockford's current points percentage in games in which it trails entering the third is .425.

Stacking Points

After picking up a point in last night's 2-1 shootout loss to Milwaukee, Rockford now has gained a point in each of its last five games and six of its last seven. The longest point streak of the season for the Hogs sits at six games spanning from a Dec. 2 win against the Springfield Thunderbirds to a Dec. 13 victory against the Iowa Wild.

IceHogs Pride Night

Hockey is for everyone and our first Pride Night will be a night of inclusivity and community pride when the IceHogs take on the Texas Stars on Friday, Feb. 17! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Hammy's Birthday Party

Celebrate Hammy's birthday on Saturday, Feb. 25 and enjoy some in-game antics from some of Hammy's mascot friends! The first 2,500 fans will also receive a Hammy bobblehead!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 4-6 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 6-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 SOW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee, 4-8 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 1-2 SOL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

71-70-9-11

