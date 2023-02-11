Wranglers Return With Win Over Barracuda

Back to business.

The Wranglers picked up their sixth-straight road win following a 4-1 victory over the Barracuda in San Jose on Friday night.

Fresh off his 2023 All-Star MVP nod, Dustin Wolf was named the game's First Star against San Jose, making 42 saves to record his 26th win between the pipes for Calgary. Matthew Phillips scored his AHL leading 25th goal and added an assist, Ben Jones scored a goal and picked up two helpers, while Jeremie Poirier and Radim Zohorna both lit the lamp to ultimately put the game out of reach.

CGY Goal Scorers: Matthew Phillips - Ben Jones - Jeremie Poirier - Radim Zohorna

In their first game coming out of the All-Star break it understandably took a few minutes for the Wranglers to get their legs underneath them in the first period. Despite being outshot 17-9 in the opening 20 minutes, it was the Wranglers who found their way onto the scoreboard first, courtesy their leading scorer, Phillips.

An initial breakaway chance from Jones was stopped by Barracuda backstop, Aaron Dell, but Phillips found the rebound and swept the puck into the open net to give Calgary the lead.

1-0 Wranglers at the break.

Calgary extended their lead in the second period thanks to a series of strong individual efforts that lead to goals.

First, Jones walked into a loose puck and blasted home his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0 Calgary. Later, it was a great solo effort from Poirier who, with the puck on his stick, skated into the slot and followed up his initial blocked shot attempt by picking up the rebound and whizzing the puck into the back of the net.

Calgary would add to their lead in the third period, putting the game out of reach when Phillips, using his speed, cruised over the blue line and flipped a saucer pass to Zohorna. He took the tape-to-tape pass and deposited the puck under the cross bar for his eighth goal of the season.

Wolf was solid between the pipes all game long, however, Thomas Bordeleau broke the shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, scoring his 19th goal to put the Barracuda on the board, but it was too little, too late. In the end, Wolf would record his AHL-best 26th win this season with a 4-1 decision.

The Wranglers and Barracuda face off again on Saturday night in San Jose. Puck drop 7pm MST.

