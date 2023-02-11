Marlies End Checkers' Win Streak

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers turned in another third-period surge, but their slow start doomed them in a 4-3 loss to the Marlies.

The visitors came out firing in Saturday night's rematch - finding the back of the net twice in the opening frame, tacking on another in the middle period and stretching their lead to 4-0 early on in the third.

Much like they did last night, the Checkers came alive in the third, though. Matt Kiersted converted a shorthanded strike shortly after to put the home side on the board, then Henry Bowlby knocked in a sweet cross-ice feed from Riley Bezeau to cut the deficit in half just past the midpoint of the frame. Charlotte's wave of momentum continued, and a power-play tally from Gerry Mayhew pulled the Checkers all the way back to within one with under four minutes remaining.

The Checkers couldn't quite recreate last night's magic, though, and despite several close calls and a nearly successful set play off the draw in the final seconds, time ran out and Toronto earned the win.

QUOTES

SCORE SHEET PHOTO GALLERY

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

I felt like they out-worked us in the first two periods and now you're chasing the game against a good hockey team. We found a way to make it close at the end and had opportunities, but the game was won in the first two periods.

Kinnear on what changed to help the team get back within a goal.

We gained some confidence because we scored some goals, but early on, we're usually a group that's pretty connected and on the same page, but I thought we were disorganized a little bit. A lack of practice time obviously being a younger group. They out-worked us in the first two periods and last night we were the team that I felt out-worked them. It was a split.

Kinnear on special teams play.

Obviously they're an elite power play. I think they're No. 1 in the league and they got a lot of power play goals. That's something we have to correct. We like the battle back, but we don't want to be battling back like that. A good lesson. We'll move on, get a good day of rest tomorrow, get back at it Monday and get better.

NOTES

The postgame auction for Military Appreciation jerseys raised $31,282 for charity ... The Checkers' season-long, six-game win streak came to an end ... The Checkers had more shots in the third period (15) than in the previous two periods combined (14) ... Justin Sourdif (2a) and Kiersted (1g) each extended their point streaks to five games ... The Checkers' 8th shorthanded goal of the season ties them for third-most in the AHL. It was the first of Kiersted's career ... Checkers scratches included forwards Ethan Keppen and Cam Morrison, defenseman Dennis Cesana and goaltender Alex Lyon.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.