Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game skid and 21-17-4-3 on the season. The Amerks now have a 5-2-0-0 lead in the 12-game season series.
Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 26-of-29 shots, while Malcolm Subban earned the win stopping 32-of-33 between the pipes for the Amerks.
Syracuse was held scoreless on two power play opportunities. Rochester went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage.
The Amerks were first to score when Vinnie Hinostroza sent in a power-play goal from the left circle 12:20 into the game.
Hinostroza doubled the lead with his second of the game just 24 seconds into the third period. After battling along the end boards, he fired in a shot from beyond the goal line that found its way into the back of the net.
The Crunch finally solved Subban at the 8:11 mark of the final frame to come back within one. The netminder stopped Darren Raddysh's shot from the right side, but Gabe Fortier was out front to backhand the rebound in. Rochester responded two minutes later with a short breakaway by Jiri Kulich to regain their two-goal lead. Lawrence Pilut then hit the empty net late in the game to secure an Amerks victory.
The Crunch travel to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Alex Barre-Boulet had his six-game points streak (5g, 6a) snapped tonight.
