Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators with 3-2 Win

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 19-20-3-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Belleville's Cole Cassels opened the scoring at 15:43 of the first period after converting on a penalty shot while the Senators were shorthanded, but Jake Christiansen responded with a power-play goal at 16:30 assisted by Justin Richards and Trey Fix-Wolansky sending the teams to the first intermission knotted 1-1. Fix-Wolansky added a man-advantage tally at 2:54 of the middle frame off a feed from Richards, but Belleville's Angus Crookshank tied the game with a marker at 5:13. Cole Fonstad put home a goal at 6:23 with helpers from Richards and Josh Dunne pushing Cleveland ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Monsters defense stood tall for the final period keeping the Senators off the board securing the 3-2 victory.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 21 saves for the win while Belleville's Antoine Bibeau stopped 19 shots in defeat.

The Monsters finish their homestand against the Rochester Americans on Tuesday, February 14, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 0 - - 3

BEL 1 1 0 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 22 3/8 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

BEL 23 0/3 5/8 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Cajan W 21 2 6-7-2

BEL Bibeau L 19 3 6-7-1

Cleveland Record: 19-20-3-2, 6th North Division

Belleville Record: 17-24-4-1, 7th North Division

