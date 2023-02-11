Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - The Belleville Senators were unable to find a late equalizer as they fell 3-2 to the Cleveland Monsters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday afternoon.

Belleville opened the scoring at 15:43 of the first period when Cole Cassels capitalized on his penalty shot opportunity while shorthanded. Less than two minutes later, Cleveland evened the contest through a Jake Christiansen power play marker to take a 1-1 tie into the intermission.

Early in the second, the Monsters regained their lead after Trey Fix-Wolansky found the back of the net with the man advantage. However, the Senators once again equalized as Angus Crookshank notched his 15th of the season. The tallying continued in the period when Cole Fonstad put home the eventual game-winner with 13:37 remaining in the stanza. The Monsters held onto their 3-2 advantage throughout a scoreless third to secure the victory.

The Senators return to action on Wednesday night as they host the Syracuse Crunch, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m from CAA Arena.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 |Penalty Kill: 5/8

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 19 saves.

Cole Cassels scored his fifth of the campaign.

Angus Crookshank has three points over his last three appearances.

Matthew Boucher collected his sixth assist of the campaign.

Belleville has now scored seven shorthanded goals this season.

Sound Bytes: Interim Head Coach David Bell: "The guys definitely cared. They're a pretty disheartened group right now with the result, but they did have an effort there and their care level was there."

