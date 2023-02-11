Roadrunners' Barron Suspended One Game
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Travis Barronhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Abbotsford on Feb. 10.
Barron received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.3 for accumulating his third game misconduct in the "general" category this season. He will miss Tucson's game tonight (Feb. 11) at Abbotsford.
