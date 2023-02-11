Defensemen Mayo and Soderstrom Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Saturday that defensemen Dysin Mayo and Victor Soderstrom have been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Mayo previously appeared in 13 games with the Coyotes this season, as well as 24 outings with the Roadrunners. The 26-year-old has recorded two goals and five assists for seven total points with Tucson this year. Mayo is also the Roadrunners all-time leader in games played and the only member of the team to appear in all seven seasons in franchise history. He was drafted by Arizona in the fifth round (#133 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and scored a goal in his National Hockey League debut on October 21, 2021. While playing 67 games for the Coyotes in 2021-2022, Mayo signed a three-year contract extension to remain with the organization on February 25, 2022.

Soderstrom represents the first Tucson defenseman and sixth Roadrunners skater from the Opening Night Roster to be recalled this season. The 21-year-old has previously skated in 20 NHL contests, all for the Arizona Coyotes. He made his National Hockey League debut on January 22, 2021 at home against the Vegas Golden Knights, finishing as a plus-one in a 5-2 Coyotes win. With Tucson this year, Soderstrom has set AHL career highs in games played (44), assists (19) and total points (21). He was originally selected by Arizona in the first round (#11 overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

In addition, the Roadrunners have signed defenseman Patrick Kudla to a PTO (Professional Tryout). Kudla was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (#158 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and has notched six goals and 33 assists in 43 appearances with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads this season. His 39 total points are the second most among ECHL defensemen. The 26-year-old made his AHL debut earlier this season on January 17, 2023, as a member of the Colorado Eagles.

The Roadrunners will wrap up their two-game weekend series on the road with the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at 8:00 p.m., before traveling to California to face San Diego and Coachella Valley in the final two games of their current road trip. Meanwhile, the Coyotes will be on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. for the second contest of a three-game stint away from Mullett Arena.

