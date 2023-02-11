Barracuda Rolled by Wranglers, 4-1

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-25-0-3) returned from the AHL's All-Star break on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, putting 43 shots on net, but were dropped, 4-1, by the Calgary Wranglers (32-11-2-0). After the defeat, the Barracuda are now 0-3 against Calgary and have fallen in four in a row.

Despite outshooting the Wranglers 17-9 in the first period, Calgary would notch the only goal of the frame when Matt Phillips (25) swiped in a Ben Jones breakaway rebound at 4:37.

In the second, Jones (11) would add to the Wranglers lead by wiring a slap shot past Aaron Dell's blocker from atop the left circle. Up 2-0, the Wranglers would take a 3-0 lead when Jeremie Poirier (5) potted his first in his last 17 games, ripping a close-range shot over Dell's right shoulder.

Just 2:01 into the third period, Phillips would spring Radim Zohorna (8) on a breakaway and the Calgary forward would go backhand to forehand to make it 4-0. Thomas Bordeleau (19) would pot a goal late at 17:40 after a failed Wranglers clear, but Calgary would roll to the 4-1 win.

Dustin Wolf (27-6-1) made 42 stops to earn his AHL-best 27th win and in the process improved to 11-0 against San Jose lifetime. Dell (7-11-1) suffered the loss, his third in a row, allowing four goals on 30 shots.

The Barracuda continue on its five-game home stand on Saturday with the second game of a back-to-back against the Calgary Wranglers at Tech CU Arena. Saturday is Pink in the Rink as the Barracuda will wear Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys and the first 2,000 fans will receive a rally towel. For tickets and more info about upcoming promotions and specials, visit sjbarracuda.com.

