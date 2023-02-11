Lycksell Recalled, Bellows Returns

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Olle Lycksell(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and have also assigned forward Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley from Philadelphia.

Lycksell, 23, has been a point-per-game with the Phantoms all season and has scored nine goals with a team-leading 25 assists for 34 points in 34 games in Lehigh Valley. He has also played in three games with the Flyers with zero points. His last game in the NHL was December 17 against the New York Rangers. The Oskarshamn, Sweden native was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2017 and has thrived in his North American rookie season.

Bellows, 24, has played in 11 games with the Phantoms since debuting with Lehigh Valley on December 3 and has scored three goals with six assists for nine points. He was recalled to the Flyers on January 5 and has played in 15 total games with Philadelphia scoring one goal.

Bellows was claimed off waivers on October 27, 2022 from the New York Islanders where he played in one game this year. He has played in 83 career NHL games, mostly with the Islanders, scoring 12 goals with 15 assists for 27 points.

He had not played in the AHL since the 2019-20 season when he scored 22 goals in 52 games for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Bellows has 136 career AHL games over two seasons with Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley, recording 37 goals with 22 assists for 59 points.

The #19 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft is the son of former NHL All-Star Brian Bellows who played in 1188 career games from 1982 through 1999 scoring 485 goals with the Minnesota North Stars, Montreal, Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Washington. Brian Bellows played in three NHL All-Star Games (1984, 1988, 1992).

The Phantoms are back in action Saturday night at PPL Center taking on the Bridgeport Islanders.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.