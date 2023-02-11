Stars Surge in Second for Series Sweep in Colorado

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four second period goals on the way to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Eagles to complete a two-game series sweep at Budweiser Events Center.

Following a scoreless first period, the Stars broke the scoreless tie 5:14 into the middle frame when Tanner Kero redirected in a shot from the left point by Michael Karow past Eagles' netminder Jonas Johansson. Then at the 10:44 mark, Jacob Peterson buried his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0. Texas proceeded to pile on another pair of goals to make it 4-0 in the second frame when Riley Barber and Matej Blumel scored 25 seconds apart at 16:43 and then 17:08, respectively.

In the third period, Barber scored his second goal of the game at 7:06 when he slid a shot past Johansson on a breakaway to make it 5-0. Mitchell Vande Sompel snapped Matt Murray's shutout bid with 10:18 remaining in regulation to make it 5-1.

Earning the win in goal, Murray improved to 13-7-4 on the season after stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced. For the Eagles, Johansson was handed the loss after surrendering five goals on 28 shots.

The Stars head to Illinois for the second stop in their current six-game road trip. Texas takes on the Rockford IceHogs Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Saturday and Sunday.

