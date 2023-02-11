Stars Surge in Second for Series Sweep in Colorado
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four second period goals on the way to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Eagles to complete a two-game series sweep at Budweiser Events Center.
Following a scoreless first period, the Stars broke the scoreless tie 5:14 into the middle frame when Tanner Kero redirected in a shot from the left point by Michael Karow past Eagles' netminder Jonas Johansson. Then at the 10:44 mark, Jacob Peterson buried his 11th goal of the season to make it 2-0. Texas proceeded to pile on another pair of goals to make it 4-0 in the second frame when Riley Barber and Matej Blumel scored 25 seconds apart at 16:43 and then 17:08, respectively.
In the third period, Barber scored his second goal of the game at 7:06 when he slid a shot past Johansson on a breakaway to make it 5-0. Mitchell Vande Sompel snapped Matt Murray's shutout bid with 10:18 remaining in regulation to make it 5-1.
Earning the win in goal, Murray improved to 13-7-4 on the season after stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced. For the Eagles, Johansson was handed the loss after surrendering five goals on 28 shots.
The Stars head to Illinois for the second stop in their current six-game road trip. Texas takes on the Rockford IceHogs Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the BMO Center before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Admirals on Saturday and Sunday.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Mavrik Bourque celebrates win
(Colorado Eagles)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023
- Stars Surge in Second for Series Sweep in Colorado - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Extend Point Streak to Six Games in 15-Round Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Hinostroza Powers Amerks to 4-1 Win in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Ersson Blanks Bridgeport for First AHL Shutout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Texas Cruises To 5-1 Victory Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Win in 15-Round Shootout - Milwaukee Admirals
- Beckman Nets Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Chicago - Iowa Wild
- The Moose Score Nine Goals In Two-Game Weekend Sweep - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Outshoot Bears 34-20, But Fall 2-1 in Weekend Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins' Offense Struggles in 5-1 Loss to Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Shepard Backstops Bears To 2-1 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Records Season-Low 15 Shots In Return From All-Star Break - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves Rally to Stun Wild 6-5 - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Amerks, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Downed by Rocket, 6-2 - Utica Comets
- Pens Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back with Bruins, 3-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Merkulov's Multi-Point Night Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins - Providence Bruins
- Marlies End Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Defensemen Mayo and Soderstrom Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens Fall in Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Complete Weekend Sweep of Senators with 3-2 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Lycksell Recalled, Bellows Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego, Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jack LaFontaine from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners' Barron Suspended One Game - AHL
- Texas Stars Recall Defenseman Owen Headrick from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Aim for Sweet Weekend Conclussion in Hershey - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Screw City IceHogs Take on Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #48 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Battle Phantoms Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Return from All-Star Break with Series-Opening Defeat to Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Win Over Condors in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Pile on in Second Period, Defeat Tucson 4-0 on Sedin Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wranglers Return With Win Over Barracuda - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Rolled by Wranglers, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gets Past Coachella Valley in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.