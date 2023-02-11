Merkulov's Multi-Point Night Lifts P-Bruins to Victory Over Penguins

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Georgii Merkulov posted the game-winning goal and an assist as the Providence Bruins scored three straight goals to defeat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid stopped 26 shots in the victory. Jack Ahcan and Chris Wagner scored the other goals for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

* The Penguins converted on a tic-tac-toe play on the power play, starting from the goal line, out the crease, and then to the right post, where Valtteri Puustinen tapped the puck into an open net with 13:19 remaining in the first period. * While on the power play, Samuel Asselin fired a pass from the right corner to Ahcan at the left dot, who beat the goaltender with a wrist shot over the far pad to tie the game at 1-1 with 12:11 remaining in the second period. Oskar Steen earned a secondary assist delivering the puck to Asselin in the corner. * Controlling the puck at the point, Connor Carrick slid it to Merkulov at the right face-off dot, where he blasted a one-timer short-side top shelf for a power play goal to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 6:09 to play in the third period. Fabian Lysell was credited with the secondary assist. * Wagner tallied the empty net goal on the power play with 35 seconds remaining. Justin Brazeau and Merkulov received assists on the goal.

Stats

* Merkulov has goals in five straight games and has seven in as many games. Four of them have been game-winning goals. * Wagner is riding a five-game point streak. * Lysell has points in five consecutive games. * Kinkaid made 26 saves. Providence totaled 36 shots in the contest. * The P-Bruins power play went 3-for-5, and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

Next Game The P-Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, February 17 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

