Pens Drop Second Game of Back-To-Back with Bruins, 3-1
February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost the second game of their back-to-back, home-and-home with the Providence Bruins, 3-1, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-20-2-4) goaltender Filip Lindberg nearly stole the show with a starring, 33-save outing against the Atlantic Division's first-place team. However, Providence scored on the man advantage for all three of its goals, including two late in regulation.
The start of the game was littered with special teams, as the Penguins and Bruins combined for four minor penalties before the game was 11 minutes old. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton made good on one of its power plays, with Filip Hållander and Alex Nylander combining for a swift passing setup for Valtteri Puustinen's 10th power-play goal of the season.
Providence equalized with its first of three man-advantage markers when Jack Ahcan rifled a shot off the far post and in at 7:49 of the second period.
The game remained tied, 1-1, until Georgii Merkulov found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row. The Russian rookie pounded a one-timer over Lindberg's glove with 6:09 left in regulation.
Chris Wagner polished off Providence's win with an empty-net goal while the Bruins were on another power play in the dying embers of the third period.
Bruins goalie Keith Kinkaid recorded 26 saves for Providence.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Feb. 15 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop for the Penguins and Bears is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
