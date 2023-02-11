Beckman Nets Hat Trick in 6-5 Loss to Chicago

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves each had four-goal periods Saturday night, but the Wolves pulled out a 6-5 win over the Wild in front of 9,615 fans at Wells Fargo Arena. Adam Beckman had a hat trick in defeat for Iowa.

Joseph LaBate put the Wolves on the board 1:42 into the contest when he tipped a Cavan Fitzgerald shot over Jesper Wallstedt (29 saves).

Iowa answered with 12:41 remaining in the first period. Beckman corralled the rebound of Ryan O'Rourke's point shot and swatted it by Zachary Sawchenko (29 saves) to tie the score at 1-1. Mike O'Leary was credited with the primary assist on the goal.

The Wild finished the period with three more goals over the span of 2:09. Dakota Mermis put Iowa ahead 2-1 on the power play with assists from Andrej Šustr and Nick Swaney at 16:29.

Marco Rossi scored Iowa's third goal at 18:06 when Sam Hentges banked a centering pass off the outside of Rossi's skate and through the legs of Sawchenko. Šustr picked up his second assist of the period on the play.

Swaney notched his second assist of the period at 18:38 with a spinning pass to the tape of Beckman in the slot. Beckman one-timed the puck over the glove of Sawchenko for his second goal of the game. Steven Fogarty also earned an assist on the goal.

Iowa carried a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and held a 13-7 shot advantage after 20 minutes.

Chicago answered Iowa's four-goal first period outburst with four goals in the second period. Max Lajoie scored first for the Wolves when he wired a shot through traffic at 1:24 of the middle frame. LaBate scored his second of the game at 6:03 off a centering feed from Ryan Suzuki to narrow Iowa's lead to 4-3.

The Wolves tied the contest with 9:14 remaining in the second period when Malte Stromwall backhanded the rebound of a Ronan Seeley shot into the net on the power play.

Chicago took the 5-4 lead with a shorthanded goal at 12:37 of the second period. Jack Drury fought through the Iowa defense and pulled a shot past the left pad of Wallstedt.

The Wolves carried the 5-4 advantage into the second intermission and added 18 shots for a two-period total of 25. Iowa had 20 shots after 40 minutes.

Tanner Kaspick earned a penalty shot on a shorthanded breakaway with 10:11 remaining in regulation, but Sawchenko came up with a glove save. Stromwall tipped a shot by Lajoie past Wallstedt 29 seconds later to hand Chicago a 6-4 lead.

Beckman completed the hat trick with 8:06 remaining. Hentges deflected a shot by Mermis toward the net and Beckman buried the rebound to make the score 6-5 and pull Iowa back within a goal.

Iowa posted 14 third period shots but was unable to complete the comeback. The Wolves outshot the Wild 35-34. Iowa went 1-for-5 on the power play while Chicago was 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild travel to take on the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.