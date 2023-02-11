Anaheim Ducks Recall Lukas Dostal from San Diego, Reassign Olle Eriksson Ek to Gulls

February 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego.

Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), has posted a 2-3-1 record in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim this season, earning a 3.53 goals-against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%). He stopped a career-high 46 shots in his second win of the season, the second-most saves by a Ducks rookie goaltender in franchise history, Dec. 17 at Edmonton. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender is 3-5-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .909 SV% in 11 career NHL appearances with the Ducks.

Selected by Anaheim in the third round (85th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Dostal was named co-Most Valuable Player representing the San Diego Gulls at the AHL All-Star Challenge in Laval, Quebec. He went 11-21-0 with three shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and .912 SV% in 34 games with San Diego this season. At the time of his recall, he ranked second among AHL goaltenders in saves (554), tied for second in appearances and was fourth in minutes (1836). The Brno, Czechia native has appeared in 98 career AHL games with San Diego, going 44-44-4 with five shutouts, a 2.80 GAA and .915 SV%.

Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 54 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 16-30-3 record with one shutout. He has made 13 appearances with the Gulls this season. The 6-3, 208-pound goaltender spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19), combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 27 contests.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Karlstad, Sweden native was named to Sweden's silver medal team at the 2018 World Junior Championship, and helped Sweden earn silver at the 2016 U-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. His brother, Joel, is a center for the Minnesota Wild.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.