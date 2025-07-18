From the Streets of Ivory Coast to MLS RECORD: Emmanuel Latte Lath's $22M Journey
July 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how a kid from Ivory Coast who started playing street football without boots became Atlanta United's record-breaking $22 million signing.
Discover how Emmanuel Latte Lath's humble beginnings of playing without proper boots on the streets of Abidjan, Ivory Coast helped him cultivate a love for the game. Go behind the scenes of Latte Lath's training regimen, and the explosive pace and dynamism that caught Atlanta's attention. Learn why his Côte d'Ivoire background remains in his heart - "I have everything there. My family, friends..." and how his roots drive his success.
BREAKAWAY tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are -- and ultimately become who they are.
