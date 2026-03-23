Every Goal from Matchday 5!

Published on March 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Enjoy every goal from Matchday 2 including bangers from Leo Messi, Anders Dreyer, and Marcel Hartel!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 23, 2026

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