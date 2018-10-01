Dallas Sends Pair of Goaltenders to Texas
October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has reduced the training camp roster by two players. The Stars training camp roster now stands at 28 players while Texas' roster now features 27 players.
PLAYER POSITION STATUS
Landon Bow Goaltender Assigned to Texas (AHL)
Colton Point Goaltender Reassigned to Texas (AHL)
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and will begin their 10th anniversary season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this Friday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
