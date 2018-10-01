Phantoms Reduce Training Camp Roster

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced today that they have reduced their training camp roster by sending five players to the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Two players under AHL contracts were loaned to the Royals, three players under ECHL Standard Player Contracts were returned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley's Training Camp and another was released.

Loaned by Lehigh Valley to Reading:

D Frank Hora

F Michael Huntebrinker Returned to Reading:

F Shane Walsh

F Adam Schmidt

D Adam Larkin Released from Lehigh Valley's Camp:

D Steven Johnson The Phantoms will begin the 2018-19 regular season against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers this Saturday, October 6, at 7:05 p.m. inside of PPL Center in downtown Allentown. Very limited tickets remain for the team's fifth season opener in the Lehigh Valley, purchase yours online.

