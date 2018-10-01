Wolf Pack Sign Forward Shawn St. Amant

October 1, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Shawn St. Amant to an American Hockey League contract.

St. Amant, 21, is a 6-0, 190-pound third-year pro who split his first two pro seasons between the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL and the ECHL's Colorado Eagles, with whom the LeGardeur, Quebec native has won a pair of Kelly Cup Championships. Last year with San Antonio, St. Amant logged 34 games, scoring four goals and serving 16 minutes in penalties. In 11 games with Colorado, he had two goals and six assists for eight points, along with eight PIM, and had 3-4-7 in 18 postseason games during the Eagles' title run.

As a rookie in 2016-17, St. Amant suited up for 28 games with the Rampage, contributing three goals and five assists for eight points and registering 12 penalty minutes, and played 35 ECHL contests with the Eagles, posting totals of 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points, plus 10 PIM. In the playoffs, St. Amant's totals of ten assists and 15 points in 18 games were good for fifth on the champion Colorado squad.

Prior to turning pro, St. Amant played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Val d'Or Foreurs, amassing career totals of 46 goals and 67 assists for 113 points, along with 67 penalty minutes, in 194 games.

SHAWN ST. AMANT'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2013-14 Val d'Or QMJHL 66 10 10 20 10 23 2 1 3 13

2014-15 Val d'Or QMJHL 68 13 23 36 19 17 5 4 9 14

2015-16 Val d'Or QMJHL 60 23 34 57 38 6 1 1 2 4

2016-17 San Antonio AHL 28 3 5 8 12 -- -- -- -- --

Colorado ECHL 35 13 15 28 10 18 5 10 15 10

2017-18 San Antonio AHL 34 4 0 4 16 -- -- -- -- --

Colorado ECHL 11 2 6 8 8 18 3 4 7 14

The Wolf Pack kick off their 2018-19 regular season this Friday, October 5, with their home-ice opener vs. the Providence Bruins. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and tickets for that game, and all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

